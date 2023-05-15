EMORY, Va. (WJHL)– Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Emory and Henry College this weekend.

The RAM Clinic provides free dental, vision and medical services. Identification and insurance are not required.

The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. Friday evening and clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, with the event lasting through early Sunday afternoon.

The clinic’s coordinator, Michael Mayes, stopped by News Channel 11’s First at Four on Monday to discuss what patients can expect.

For more information, visit RAM’s website.