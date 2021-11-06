Remote Area Medical sets up clinic in Gray, Tenn.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Remote Area Medical Clinic has set up shop in Gray and will be there all weekend long.

The clinic will be providing general medical care as well as dental and vision care at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Patients were able to receive care as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, with services being on a first come first serve basis.

Senior Clinic Coordinator Poppy Green said that the services they are providing people mean the world to them.

“On the dental and the vision side, we find that so many people are underinsured or just uninsured. It’s not covered so when we come out and offer this service, it can be a great service for those in need in the area,” Green stated.

The clinic will be available again on Sunday and parking will open around midnight.

There is no need to bring a photo ID or proof of income to receive medical care.