Remote Area Clinic provided free dental, medical, vision services in Gray

by: News Channel 11 Staff

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic returned to Gray November 7-8 to provide community members with free medical service.

The appointment-only clinics provided medical, dental and vision services.

News Channel 11 spoke with the senior clinic coordinator, who said the organization provided this service to lend helping hands to those in need, especially amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In the world of coronavirus, everyone is facing difficulties in their day-to-day lives, and we knew there were so many individuals who were in desperate need of dental, medical and vision care, so we are absolutely honored and thrilled,” Poppy Green said. “This is what we love to do; we love to get out and serve. It’s what we’re built for.”

Sunday, Nov. 8 will mark the last day of the services at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, and all appointments have been filled.

