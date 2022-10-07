BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more.

“The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers to shop,” said store manager, Patrick Gould. “The new Online Pickup and Delivery department, additional self-checkout lanes and registers for in-store customer convenience, and an improved layout have created a more appealing shopping experience for the Bristol community.”

The store will also offer pickup, delivery, express delivery and Walmart pay, a touch-free way for you to pay for your items.

The remodeled Supercenter is located at 220 Century Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee.