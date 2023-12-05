WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A remodeled and expanded Food City in Weber City held its grand re-opening on Tuesday.

The project expanded the store by 10,000 square feet, bringing the total square footage to over 58,000 and creating 30 new jobs, Food City said in a release.

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

WJHL Photo

“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, top quality products, exceptional customer service and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, along with some exciting new services and conveniences,” Food City President and Chief Executive Officer Steven C. Smith said.

A Starbucks, fresh food bar, Asian Wok, brick pizza oven, hickory smoker and pastry case were added to the Food City.

“I would like to thank our loyal customers for their understanding and patience during the construction process,” store manager Malinda Sallee said. “I think our customers will agree that these exciting new services were well worth the wait.”

The Food City is located at 3004 US-23 in Weber City and is open 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.