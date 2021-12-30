Remembering some of the lives lost in 2021 in the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tn./Va. (WJHL) – As 2021 comes to a close, many are pausing to remember lives lost this year due to COVID-19 and other causes.

Some deaths of those well known in our community became the focus of news reports on News Channel 11.

2021 began with the stunning news of the death of Southwest Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin.

He contracted COVID-19 and died on New Year’s Day.

Chafin’s daughter told us her father was anxious to get the vaccine but died before he had the chance.

“I feel the need to utilize his story, our story as a family everything that we went through to continue to push the envelope, and hopefully someone will listen and get vaccinated. Because he was not given that chance to be vaccinated,” said Sophie Chafin Vance.

COVID-19 also claimed the lives of two Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies – Deputy Roger Mitchell in August and Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart in late September.

Another major loss of a police officer came in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Officer Michael Chandler was shot and killed in the line of duty while performing a welfare check on November 13.

The virus silenced a larger-than-life voice beloved by many in the region and at News Channel 11.

Longtime broadcaster Tim Cable died in September after battling COVID-19 for a month.

“His heart was just huge,” said Christinia Cable, Tim’s wife of 23 years. “The amount of love he could give to us and to his kids and his family and friends and people he worked with. When you met him – that was it. It was instantaneous.”

Another familiar voice lost in 2021 – Maxine Humphreys. She died at the age of 97. For 61 years, she anchored the local news on Radio Greeneville.

Deaths of local leaders impacted Tri-Cities communities in 2021. Washington County Tennessee Commissioner Mike Ford, Greene County Commissioner Doc Bryant and Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells all died in December.

Carl Moore died in October at the age of 91. The former Tennessee State lawmaker and longtime Democratic lobbyist was also the co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The track also mourns the loss of George Wilson. Wilson’s job was to paint the logos on the track walls.

His presence in a BMS media campaign turned the painter into a local celebrity.

Richard Trumka died in August. The President of the AFL-CIO was a powerful presence in Southwest Virginia when he became the president of the United Mine Workers of America, advocating for miner’s rights in coal country communities.

In July came the tragic death of Muntsier Sharfi, the 24-year-old former UVA Wise graduate student and football player. He was shot to death near Washington D.C.

Grief was felt strongly in several local schools. None more than Tennessee High in Bristol, where Vikings football standout Micah Montgomery died in September. He drowned while swimming with a friend.

Micah was the third student at the school to die in a year. A week later, Vikings football assistant coach Trea Leonard died. He was just 47 years old.

Tennessee High also mourned the loss this year of Dale Burns, the school’s longtime basketball and founder of the Arby’s Classic Basketball tournament. It is a tournament underway right now and a moment of joy for hundreds of young players as they end 2021.

COVID-19 also claimed the life of Robb Ratcliff, an assistant football coach and educator at Abingdon High School.