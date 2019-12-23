‘She was tough, she was the whole team:’ Woman fatally wounded while scraping ice off windshield remembered by colleagues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Police have told News Channel 11 that the woman who was hit by a car while scraping ice from her windshield has died.

Johnson City Police responded to a wreck, Friday morning, on East Watauga Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle hit a parked car and then hit 24-year old Laurel Banner as she scraped ice from her windshield.

Investigators informed our newsroom that Banner died on December 21.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke with some of Banner’s co-workers, in Kingsport, who said her hard work made a big impression.

“She always had that drive to her, just to go, go, go,” Michael Horne said.

Michael Horne, the Vice President of Precision Electrical Company said Laurel was known to work harder than the boys.

Laurel Banner was the only female electrician among her colleagues, at Precision Electrical Company, in Kingsport.

Horne said, “Being a lady coming into our environment in the electrical trade. She didn’t let anything stop her. She didn’t know boundaries. She would go at things, digging ditches or carrying heavy equipment. Whatever it was, she would do that and never said I can’t do it.”

Laurel Banner, 24, was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital’s ICU for treatment, after being hit by a car on Friday, while scraping ice off of her windshield.

“That morning, she was cleaning her windshield to come to work,” Jeff Brown said. “She was the quarterback, the center, she was tough, She was the whole team.”

Brown, the president of Precision Electrical Company, said Banner’s loss has left a void among her colleagues, as well as in their hearts.

24-year-old Laurel Banner is described as very dependable with a beautiful heart.

“Beautiful heart,” Brown said. “I’m getting chills right now. I lost my brother three years ago, and that was a bad call but this was different. I love my brother but Laurel, here, we’re like a family,” Brown said.

Horne said, “Having that opportunity to know her means so much, I mean she just kind of had a special place in my heart.”

The Johnson City Police Department said its traffic crash reconstruction team is still investigating the wreck.