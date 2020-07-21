Remembering Gracie Dimit: Family, friends celebrate life of 20-year-old killed in crash

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Family and friends spent Monday evening remembering a rising senior at Emory and Henry College who died in a car crash last week.

20-year-old Gracie Dimit of Marion spent her life working with children and aspiring to be a teacher.

Her funeral happened on the football field at Emory and Henry College, where Dimit would’ve soon graduated.

Family and friends spoke of Gracie as a young woman who brightened even the dimmest of rooms and a person who enveloped others with unconditional love.

