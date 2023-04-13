KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11’s 2023 winner of the Remarkable Women contest met other women in Los Angeles who have overcome hardships and blazed their own trails.

Johnnie Mae Swagerty joined News Channel 11 in the studio Thursday to share details about her winner’s trip to California where she met other winners from across the country.

Swagerty was the first Remarkable Women winner in News Channel 11’s history to receive multiple nominations for the accolade.

She was awarded $1,000 to donate to an organization of her choice. Swagerty chose to donate the money to New Vision Youth Group, and she shared what led to that choice on Thursday.

You can watch the full interview with Swagerty above. Be sure to tune into News Channel 11’s special 1-hour Remarkable Women presentation on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Swagerty and the other 2023 Remarkable Women finalists, click here.