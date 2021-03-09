Remarkable Women: Nurse Practitioner Megan Long striving to make a difference on and off the clock

(WJHL)- Every Tuesday in the month of March we will highlight outstanding and remarkable women in the Tri-Cities region.

This week our focus is on Megan Long, a mother, nurse practitioner, kidney donor and so much more.

As a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, Long always made sure to go the extra mile for her patients and their families.

She made sure her patients, who are homebound or in assisted living facilities, didn’t feel alone during a time when family members couldn’t come in close contact.

Megan and her husband Kyle also have two young boys Carter and Eli but felt moved to be a foster family, helping families in crisis with the goal of reuniting them.

On top of that, Megan Long also is a part of a group that aims to empower women and children in the fight against human trafficking in India.

Her outstanding efforts don’t stop there. Megan has also donated one of her kidneys to a complete stranger after finding out she was a match through Vanderbilt.

The recipient of that kidney lives in Oregon.