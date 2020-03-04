Remarkable Women: Mary Anne Sowers inspires students through the art of dance

(WJHL)- Mary Anne Sowers teaches creative movement, dance, and physical education at Mountain View Elementary in Johnson City, and is one of our finalists for our remarkable women contest.

Sowers is the very first certified elementary teacher in Tennessee to obtain the state of Tennessee dance certification.

Growing up in Bristol, Sowers said she came to Johnson City often and was a dancer herself from a young age.

Over the last 25 years, Sowers has been at Mountain View Elementary giving thousands of dollars of free tuition and the use of equipment to at-risk students there.

“The commissioners at the time thought, ‘let’s get these children hooked on the arts, instead of other things that aren’t well for them’,” Sowers said.

Sowers both founded and directed the Mountain View Ballet Ensemble program.

She has spent countless hours writing grants in order to buy costumes for performances and tickets to see a live ballet.

“It does take a long time, but you know, they’re certainly worth it. It’s our future,” Sowers said.

Through this experience students are exposed to something new, learn how to move in a different way and most of all, have fun.

“It’s a team-building, time where we work together with the choreography, we look out for each other, it creates problem-solving skills, creative thinking inventiveness, and it’s an overall healthy program,” Sowers said.

