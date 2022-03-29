(WJHL) — Family, faith, and service — three of the many words that can be used to describe our next Remarkable Woman finalist. She volunteers for multiple organizations, helps with a home school co-op, opened her home to kids who need a stable place and teaching them to serve others.

Growing up in Bogota, Colombia, Isabel Hall knew poverty.

“When you come from a country with, unfortunately, the way that it is with poverty and just a lot of things, you realize you have such a love for kids,” she said. “And, I came to understand that just because every time we went back, we just saw so much poverty, and it just broke my heart.”

When she moved to the U.S., she decided to do what she could to help. And that decision inspired Hall to make another life-changing decision.

“We ended up doing mission trips with our church, and I attended several mission trips to orphanages, and it just felt like that was what I needed to do, so eventually we came back and said, ‘You know what, we’re going to get involved with helping other children,'” she said.

Over 14 years, Hall and her husband fostered around 50 children who needed a stable home life. And then, another realization.

“And then we had this family that came into our lives about three years ago, and we could not help them to get better,” Hall said. “But, felt the way we could assist is by taking in the three girls. And that’s what we did.”

Hall is quick to point out that the decision to expand the family is a group decision.

“Anything that ever takes place in this home, it’s just ‘Hubby’ or ‘Mom and Dad’,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Okay kids, what do we want to do?’ And I love and love and love that my children have a heart for others, too.”

With three more kids, plus a fourth one in the process to be adopted, Isabel’s family grew from five to nine…which begs the question, is there room for everyone?

“So, you take bunk beds,” she said. “And you have triple bunk beds in each room. And that’s what you do. You just make it work.”

When it comes to work, everyone pitches in. Hall believes in teaching self-sufficiency and teamwork.

“I think we are doing a disservice to our children and society if we do everything for them,” she said. “So, I believe my kids will leave home one day and they’ll know how to take care of themselves. Whether it’s washing dishes to doing laundry, to cooking, but more importantly, to serving others.”

And Hall practices what she preaches. She fills what time she has serving others. She teaches math and Spanish and leads the nursery in her home school co-op. She is a member of the Ruritan, volunteers for several groups including Mountain Vision Ministries. She mentors young women and started a chapter of the American Heritage Girls, a scout-type program.

“We are teaching the girls to serve their community, cherish their family, love God, and that again is teaching them how to do these things. How do you serve others,” she said of the American Heritage Girls program.

Her kids are with her, volunteering and learning to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“It really helps to build character for them, and it helps them to understand that life isn’t just about me, myself, and I,” she explained.

The kids are also busy with their activities. Hall says she couldn’t do it without help. They’re doing fitness competitions, they run cross country, volleyball, basketball. When asked logistically, how does she do it? She replied, “You find a group of people, right? You have a tribe, yes? And everybody helps. And that’s how we do it. There’s just no way we could do this alone. I know my husband and I are very grateful we have a community.”

Even with a community, life can still get chaotic. Hall says she focuses on her faith to restore the calm.

“It’s the Lord, and it’s the only way I can do it. It’s really making sure that I am grounded in His truth, and in His word, and that’s how I stay encouraged. I try to teach my kids that,” she said. “You’ve got to know and remember who’s pulling you through And He’s the one that does it every time.”