(WJHL) — Giving back to the community is something many try to do as often as possible. For our next Remarkable Woman, Lindsay Nickels, it’s something she grew up doing and it’s part of both her personal and professional life. She also inspires others to do the same.

“I grew up in a family that really works hard to just put others before themselves,” Nickels said.

Nickels has carried on her family’s legacy of giving, starting with volunteering to work with kids with disabilities in high school.

“You know, I was seeing all of these gains with my special needs students, and every little gain and every success was truly a gift,” she said.

Helping kids with special needs turned into a career. Nickels went to college and grad school and worked with special education students and kids with extreme disabilities. She went on to get her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.

“I developed a special bond with every student I worked with,” she said. “The tougher the student, the more rewarding it was for me.”

From there, Nickels joined her family’s successful property management business D & K Management and found she could help entire families, not just children.

“My special education background has truly helped me in life, to be able to learn how to help others,” Nickels said. “And see that the smallest gains are the biggest successes.”

Nickels says her tenants are more than just a rent check.

“We get to know them on a more personal level. We get to know the ins and outs of their lives, their needs their wants, and we just want to make sure they have the necessities of life,” she said.

From families, to entire buildings just for military veterans, Nickels and her staff make sure everyone has what they need to be successful. Whether it’s helping with a bill or providing Christmas gifts to kids, Nickels says it’s not just a handout. It’s more about showing people who are down on their luck that others care for them.

“I think it’s extremely important that our residents to know how much we care about them,” she said. “From the time they step in our door to the time they leave, we want them to know we’re going to be behind them one-hundred percent.”

Nickels says people down on their luck often just need a little boost. She recalls helping a woman who had a job but needed a place to live.

“She was able to walk in, having been homeless, and a mother that was having troubles of her own, she was able to put that past behind her for a little bit, has two jobs, was able to maintain her bills. She just needed that bit of extra help,” she said.

Nickels is the last person to take credit for helping others. She is very quick to point out not only her staff, but people in the community who give what they can to ensure others don’t go without.

“They (community members) all just jump in and do what is needed,” she said. “When there is rent to be paid, when there’s somebody without electricity, just helping get that turned back on, when somebody needs food, when somebody needs a couch. What we try to do is bring everybody together. So, yes. I’m the person in the middle of this. But, it takes everybody to make something happen. It takes everybody to do the right thing.”

Just as important as taking care of others, Nickels feels the responsibility to inspire young people to help others, starting with her sons, Gavin and Griffen. They, along with others their age group volunteer their time delivering meals or gifts during the holidays.

“This is how they were raised,” Nickels said. “They do for others. Now they’re at UT in Sigma Chi, and they are doing so much philanthropy down there. It’s just truly amazing, so they always call on me now to help them.”

Answering the call for help, and inspiring others to help is in Nickels’ heart, and she says, with some emotion, it makes for a remarkable life.

“What makes me remarkable is being surrounded by good people,” she said. “That is what is remarkable about my life.”