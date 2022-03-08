(WJHL) — During the month of March, WJHL is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

One of our finalists turned a family tragedy into a blessing for others and is changing lives every day.

“I can’t believe that God chose me to fulfill such a great mission,” said finalist Caroline Hawthorne.

Hawthorne has a degree in accounting, but she always felt a different calling, and eventually, she gave in.

“When I finally said, ‘Yes’, the doors began opening. I knew that that was the exact path that I needed to walk down,” she said.

Hawthorne heads Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center, a ministry to the Rice Terrace community in Bristol.

It started with a simple need for kids to keep warm.

“A couple of the kids one night approached me and said, ‘Hey, can we get some blankets? Would you happen to have some blankets?’. I said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got some blankets,’ and they said because they were living in their car at the time. And, it broke my heart,” Hawthorne said.

Today, Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center serves 35 people every Monday and Friday. They serve breakfast and lunch on those days, provide hot showers, laundry, a clothes closet and a food pantry.

“I just can’t believe that it is as big as it is,” she said. “When I first started, I kept thinking, ‘This will never fly,’ ‘This will never turn into anything,'” she said with a laugh.

And it almost didn’t. It was a tough road to develop the organization. Hawthorne’s life at the time was in turmoil. She had just lost her husband to cancer. Raising her son alone, Hawthorne says she felt lost.

“So much of my goals were his goals,” she said. “His dreams were my dreams. When he passed away, all of that got shattered. I didn’t really have anything to focus on in my life. And, I needed something.”

Building the successful ministry fulfilled Hawthorne, and helped her deal with her grief. The ministry gave her purpose and allowed her to find her focus.

But Hawthorne says God wasn’t finished with her yet. The dire living situation of a little boy who attended outreach events had caught her attention.

“And he was living in a closet,” Hawthorne recalled. “And, so I just told him, ‘You’re just going to come live with me.'”

So, Hawthorne and her son Hunter became a family of three. Hunter and Nate both attend college, and Hawthorne makes sure they have their weekly family time, via Zoom.

“To see them now, you would never know they had butted heads when they were younger,” she said.

Now, Hawthorne says she has found her focus. She has made her own goals. And the people with whom she works keep her inspired.

“They are my driving force now,” she said. “They are the ones that keep me going.”

A mission that keeps her, and the people she helps, going.

“One of my favorite sermons is talking about God being your foundation,” she said. “When God is your foundation, everything else just works its way out.”

And from that foundation, Hawthorne has shown you can build amazing things.