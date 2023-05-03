HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after the remains of a missing man were found near the Hampton community.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the remains of 48-year-old John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, were found in the area of Morton Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is a death investigation at this time until we learn more,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in a statement.

Hudson was last seen on April 29 after he was involved in an altercation in Hampton, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s death is asked to call the CCSO at 423-542-1896.