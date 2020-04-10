Remains of missing Buchanan County man found in West Virginia

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say the remains of a missing Buchanan County man have been located in West Virginia.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that human remains found in the Berwind Lake Management Area in McDowell County have been identified as Lonnie Meadows.

Meadows was reported missing in May of 2019.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were found in June 2019 but positive identification wasn’t made until the FBI performed a forensic analysis.

“I feel so sorry for the family and friends of Mr. Meadows, and hope that the identification can help bring closure to their grief that they have endured for almost a year now,” Sheriff John McClanahan said in a news release. “We will continue to work with the other authorities involved to determine what happened. Please keep his family and friends in your prayer during this troubling time.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating Meadows’ disappearance as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Mark Lowe at 276-935-4901.