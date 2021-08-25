Remains of Lee County soldier who was reported MIA in Korean War identified

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The remains of a Lee County service member who went missing during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Army Cpl. Roy H. Thomas of St. Charles was accounted for on Dec. 22.

Thomas was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in December 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces while trying to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

After the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that were purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for identification.

According to the DPAA, scientists used anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome analysis to identify Thomas’ remains.

Thomas’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

The DPAA says Thomas will be buried in the Woodway community of Lee County. The date of the burial has not yet been determined.