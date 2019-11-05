Remains identified as Southwest Virginia soldier who was killed in Korean War

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A soldier from Southwest Virginia who was killed in action will finally be laid to rest.

The remains of Army Sgt. William C. Holmes, 21, of Smyth County, were identified on July 24.

Holmes was killed in the Korean War when his unit came under attack on Sept. 21, 1951 while on patrol near the Iron Triangle in North Korea. He was a member of the Heavy Tank Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

After the battle, Holmes’ body could not be immediately recovered but was finally turned over to officials by Nov. 1, 1951.

His remains could not be identified and were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

In 2018, the remains were disinterred and sent to a laboratory. Scientists used anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis, mitochondrial DNA, and circumstantial and material evidence to determine the identity.

Holmes will be buried on Nov. 23, 2019 in Middleway, West Virginia.