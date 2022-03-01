RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The human remains found in a remote part of Richlands have been identified as a man who was last seen in March 2021.

According to Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert, officials have positively identified the remains found near River Road as those of Richard Honaker. Gilbert told News Channel 11 that while the remains have been identified, a cause of death has not been determined yet.

Gilbert said Honaker’s family was notified after the remains were sent to Roanoke for autopsy.

Honaker’s remains were found in the remote part of Tazewell County on Feb. 5 by hikers.

The Richlands Police Department first posted on March 19, 2021 that they were searching for Honaker, 36 at the time, after family members reported him missing. Honaker had last been seen in the area in which his remains were recovered, according to Gilbert.