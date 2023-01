ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The relocation of utilities will impact traffic in Elizabethton starting Monday, Jan. 9.

The eastbound lane on West Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street, according to a release from TDOT.

TDOT recommends that downtown traffic proceed on Broad Street and use Lynn Avenue to get downtown.

The closure is expected to last until Feb. 3, depending on weather conditions.