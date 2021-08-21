Relay for Life returns to the Tri-Cities

ERWIN, Tenn (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Relay for Life, hosted its annual community based event in downtown Erwin today.

The event honored its survivors, and those who have lost the battle by presenting Luminaria bags. The organizers also want to honor previous committee member, Byron Wiggins by setting up a car show.

“The American Cancer Society does so much to help those who are fighting cancer currently, and the research to help those who will face cancer in the future,” said Luminaria Chair, Kristen Allen. “It’s such an important cause to remember those who have fought cancer, and to really honor them and their families.”

The organizers of the Garden of Hope, will display the purchased mums at tonight’s event in October at the Unicoi County Court House. They also encourage year round donations.

For more information, please visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=100287&pg=informational&sid=214742&name=event-details