WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – On Nov. 25, 2022, Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia State Police trooper who had been hired by the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office traveled to Riverside, California, where he killed three people and kidnapped a juvenile who he “catfished” online.

The victims of the triple homicide were identified as Mark Winek, 69; Sharie Winek, 65; and Brooke Winek, 38. Brooke Winek’s then 15-year-old daughter was then kidnapped by Edwards, who drove into the desert after setting fire to the Winek’s home.

Edwards died due to a self-inflicted gunshot after a confrontation with police shortly after. The juvenile was not physically injured, police reported.

On Nov. 16, 2023, almost one year later, the sister of the teenage victim and her aunt, Mychelle Blandin, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Central California against the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Edwards’ estate. Blandin is identified in the lawsuit as Mark and Sharie Winek’s daughter and the guardian of the other victim’s sister.

The lawsuit cites violations of 4th Amendment rights, battery, violation of California’s Bane Act as well as negligent hiring, supervision, or retention by the sheriff’s office.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs claim Edwards should never have been hired by the sheriff’s office and should have been barred from owning or possessing a gun.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of financial compensation.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a statement regarding the lawsuit on Monday but has not received a response as of Wednesday evening.

In a Nov. 28, 2022 news release, Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis provided the following statement:

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends and all of those affected by this heinous crime.” Blake Andis, Washington County, Va. Sheriff on Nov. 28, 2022

Virginia State Police leadership previously stated that “human error” led to Edwards’ hiring as a state trooper after an administrative review found an incomplete search of database records during the hiring process.

After resigning from his position with the Virginia State Police in October 2022, Edwards started the process of joining the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office previously stated that Edwards did not at any point partake in any active duty in Washington County and was still in the orientation stages at the time of the Winek killings.

News Channel 11 previously reported records from the Abingdon Police Department showed Edwards had been held in custody after threats of suicide and homicide in 2016. State police told News Channel 11 that Edwards did not disclose that information to hiring staff.