Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO health districts in Southwest Virginia have named Reisa Sloce as their director. (VDH)

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Longtime public health professional Reisa Sloce has been promoted to director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health districts in Southwest Virginia.

Reisa Sloce (LENOWISCO/Cumberland Plateau Health District)

A former elementary school teacher who managed multiple physician practices for St. Mary’s Medical Management prior to entering public health, Sloce has been serving as chief operation officer for both districts.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, who had been acting director for the past two years, will retain her role as medical consultant for both districts. Sloce, meanwhile, is the first to permanently occupy the director position since Dr. Karen Shelton left the post to take a job with Ballad Health.

Shelton is now the health commissioner for the Commonwealth of Virginia after being appointed to that post in April.

Sloce is a Southwest Virginia native who has been president of the Wise County/City of Norton Chamber of Commerce and the Wise Business Association. She remains active in both organizations and is on the board of Wise County Christian School and the SWVA Association of Philippine Physicians Foundation.

She has also served as LENOWISCO Health District’s office services supervisor and as its business manager.

LENOWISCO Health District services Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the City of Norton.

Cumberland Plateau serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties.