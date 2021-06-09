Rehab 5k Heroes Run on June 26 to donate proceeds to Norton police chief’s recovery

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia 5k run will donate its proceeds to the recovery of Norton Police Chief James Lane.

According to Steven Childers of FitOne Fitness Center in Norton, the Rehab 5k Heroes Run will be held on June 26 with day-of registration opening at 7 a.m.

The race will start at 8 a.m.

Organizers say the race will start and end at the Norton Farmers Market.

To pre-register for the run, click here or visit FitOne Fitness Center.

All proceeds from the run will benefit Lane’s recovery. Lane was hospitalized after being involved in a shooting on May 7 while responding to a shoplifting incident.

Lane was released from Norton Community Hospital on May 28 and honored with a parade of first responders.