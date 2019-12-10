Registration underway for Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Registration is now underway for an online learning experience for students.
The Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is a fully accredited online public school.
Northeast Tennessee students in grades 9-12 may now enroll for the spring semester.
The program includes core academic classes, foreign languages, and electives as well as dual enrollment opportunities.
Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy classes are available online around the clock. The spring semester begins January 7.