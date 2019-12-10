1  of  10
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Registration underway for Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Registration is now underway for an online learning experience for students.

The Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is a fully accredited online public school.

Northeast Tennessee students in grades 9-12 may now enroll for the spring semester.

The program includes core academic classes, foreign languages, and electives as well as dual enrollment opportunities.

Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy classes are available online around the clock. The spring semester begins January 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss