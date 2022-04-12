KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kids interested in the outdoors and exploration will have the opportunity to spend the week in Kingsport’s largest park this summer.

According to a press release from the City of Kingsport, registration is now open for rising first through sixth graders to join Day Camp experiences and programs.

Each camp day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and camp weeks are broken up into two sections:

Rising 1st, 2nd and 3rd Graders

May 30 – June 3

June 13 – 17

June 27 – July 1

July 11 – 15

July 25 – 29

Rising 4th, 5th and 6th Graders

June 6 – 10

June 20 – 24

July 4 – 8

July 18 – 22

Each family must have an active Family Membership ($50) for their child to attend, and tuition is $75 per attendee. Campers should bring a bagged lunch and drink, and must be transported to the camp by a parent or guardian.

Since each day will focus on outdoor activities, the release suggests children wear closed-toed shoes and appropriate clothing. On the first day of each week, parents and guardians will be expected to stay at the park for an orientation.

Camp registration is open online, and as of Tuesday spots are open in every week.

For those searching for a summer job, counselor positions are open to high school seniors and college students with experience in natural history, childcare and sciences. The full-time paid position requires references from faculty members at their respective school.