JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2nd Annual First Responder Ball is happening once again in Johnson City.

The dance and evening of entertainment will be held on Jan. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center near Downtown.

The ball is free to all first responders and their guests. Registration closes on Jan. 15.

The link to purchase tickets can be found here.

Jimmy Pierce sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about what’s in store.