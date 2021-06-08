Registration opens for 2021 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Registration has opened for the annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and event organizers are hoping for a record-setting turnout.

The September 11 event will be the seventh Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb. In previous years, the event has raised $180,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Climbers will be given an ID tag of a first responder that lost their life on 9/11 as they climb up 110 flights of steps.

Participants can register individually or as teams.

To inquire about sponsorships, email TriCitiesStairClimb@gmail.com.

Organizers say registration is limited to 500 climbers. To register, click here.