JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A soon-to-open dog bar in Johnson City is now accepting registration.

Off Leash Social plans to open in the near future, but ahead of the location’s grand opening, pet owners can go ahead and register their dogs online. Memberships are available on an annual or monthly basis, which include various perks depending on the purchase. Single-day visits can also be bought.

Photo: WJHL

The site covers 30,000 square feet and will feature obstacles and a special-engineered wood fiber rather than grass.

The region’s first dog bar will allow owners and other human visitors to enjoy beer, wine and a selection of food trucks. While customers lounge and drink, pets can roam around off their leashes and play with one another.

“We’ve just created a safe space where you can come let your dog run free knowing that all the dogs here are vaccinated, all the dogs here are spayed and neutered, and that we have a system to manage unruly dogs here,” said Paul Boynton, who owns Off Leash Social with his wife and partner Nina.

The Boyntons said toys are not permitted at the dog bar in order to prevent possessive or protective behavior.

Off Leash Social received its certificate of occupancy in June.