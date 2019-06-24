Registration open for JC Parks and Rec summer volleyball camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Parks and Rec has opened registration for their girls summer volleyball camp.

According to a release from JC Parks and Rec, the camp is for girls ages 10 – 14. It will be held from 9:00 a.m. — noon, July 16 – 19 in the Liberty Bell gymnasium.

Those participating will be doing drills and playing games intended to teach them the fundamentals of the game.

The cost is $40 per attendant.

Campers can register through July 16 here or at the Winged Deer Athletic Office at 4137 Bristol Highway.

For more information, call 423-283-5822.