BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia are preparing for the arrival of the spooky season and will introduce a new event this year: the Inaugural Downtown Bristol Halloween Parade.

According to Believe in Bristol, the festivities kick off at 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 with the Pumpkin Palooza at the Downtown Center. Children can pick out and decorate a pumpkin for free at that event.

Starting at 10 a.m., kids in their costumes and their families will take to the sidewalks for Trick-or-Treating with Downtown Bristol Businesses. Trick-or-treating will last until noon.

Photo courtesy of Believe in Bristol

The Inaugural Downtown Bristol Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and will start in front of Bristol, Tennessee City Hall and end at the intersection of State Street and Lee/5th Street, according to Believe in Bristol. The complete route is about a half mile.

Businesses, nonprofits, marching bands, families and other groups can register for the parade online.

There are two categories for participants in the parade to register as: Fun & Festive or Scary & Macabre. Those in the Fun & Festive category should be suitable for all ages and emphasize creativity and humor. The Scary & Macabre entrants will be more sinister and inspired by horror.

Believe in Bristol stated Wednesday that several downtown businesses will also host their own events like storytimes, costume parties and trunk-or-treats.