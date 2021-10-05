Registration open for 2022 Miss Food City Pageant

(WJHL) – One of the largest employers in the Tri-Cities region is searching for its next representative – Miss Food City.

According to a flyer from Food City, registration will be open through Oct. 14, 2021. You can register by clicking here.

The Miss Food City Pageant will include the following categories:

Interview

Sportswear

Professional Attire

Evening Gown

On-Stage Question

The winner will receive “$4,000 in cash and scholarship, plus other additional prizes,” according to the flyer.

The flyer states the 2022 Miss Food City “will represent Food City at the Food City Dirt Race in the Spring and the Food City 300 race in the Fall, plus Grand Openings and many more special events.”

Photo: Food City

The competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College. Tickets may be bought at the door and are $10 for adults; children ages 5 and younger get in free.