JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Thanksgiving tradition is preparing for its 18th year.

Organizers of the Turkey Trot 5K Road Race announced the race is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). As usual, the race will start on Legion Street near the Memorial Park Community Center and continue into downtown before ending back at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

“This is a tradition for our community,” Race Chairwoman Jenny Brock said in a release. “The Turkey Trot kicks off the holiday season in the best way – with friends, family and a healthy run or walk before the feast. This year, we are highlighting the ‘power of the bib’ and how Turkey Trot registration proceeds go toward worthy causes in our community.”

The race has led to the Up & At ‘Em organization being able to donate more than $250,000 to promote healthy lifestyles in the area. Up & At ‘Em also awards $3,500 to the top three schools with the most participation in the Turkey Trot in two divisions.

The 2023 race’s logo was designed by Science Hill student-athlete Grady Edmisten. It features the Turkey Trot’s mascot, Trotter, as a superhero.

Registration for the event is open, and the race welcomes all participants. Competitive and casual runners, walkers, children, strollers, those in wheelchairs and leashed dogs are all encouraged to trot.

Participants can register online for $30. That fee includes a shirt and medal with special discounts available to families of five or more. Registration will not be offered on Thanksgiving. Packet pick-up is scheduled to take place from 12-8 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.