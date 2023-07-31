KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Registration is happening now for the fall 2023 Kingsport Miracle League season. The league is free to participants and is intended for kids and young adults with developmental disabilities.

According to the Kingsport Department of Parks and Recreation, games begin on Aug. 26 at the city’s specialized Miracle Field at 2017 Brickyard Park Drive.

The league offers two co-ed divisions; one for ages 17 and under and another for those aged 18 and up.

The Miracle League runs concurrently with Kingsport’s other youth baseball leagues.

The season runs until Oct. 7 with games happening each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A typical game runs two to three innings, or around an hour long.

Jerseys are provided to players for free and there’s no fee to register for the league.

The Kingsport Miracle Field is around one-third the size of a normal baseball field and is made of flat, rubberized material that accommodates wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility-assisting devices. The mound and all bases are flat so wheelchairs and those with prosthetics can easily play ball.

Kingsport Parks and Rec said more than 100 players usually take part in games each season.

You can register online by clicking here, or in person on the opening day, Aug. 26.