Registration continues for virtual Johnson City Turkey Trot, livestream at 8:15 am Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Registration continues for the 2020 Johnson City Turkey Trot.

Because of the pandemic, the 15th annual Thanksgiving morning event will be different.

Instead of thousands of people gathering downtown on Thanksgiving morning, this year people are encouraged to register and then walk or run wherever they are.

On the JC Turkey Trot website, you’ll find several pre-set courses around the city with maps for socially distanced 5K routes.

This year’s reduced $15 registration fee supports the city’s “Up And At ‘Em” fund which pays for wellness projects around town.

Registered walkers and runners get the 2020 Turkey Trot t-shirt with the slogan “Can’t Stop the Trot” along with a logo buff and an event medal commemorating the event.

To register, go to the Turkey Trot website: https://www.jcturkeytrot.com/

News Channel 11 will broadcast a live virtual event kick-off Thanksgiving morning at 8:15 am on WJHL.com and on WJHL’s Facebook.