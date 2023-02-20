KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library will host its annual book fair at Meadowview Conference Center.

A release from the Kingsport Public Library said this is the largest book fair in the region, and it will be held Feb. 23-26.

Following the tradition of past years, the first day of the fair, Feb. 23, serves as a preview sale. The public can pay a $10 admission fee from 5-9 p.m. to get first access to the fair. Teachers, school staff and students with a valid school ID can take advantage of the pre-sale for only five dollars from 7-9 p.m. that day, according to the release.

Regular hours for the book fair happen Feb. 24-26, where no admission fee is charged. The event happens from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then from 12:45 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sales under $25 are cash-only. Credit cards are accepted for purchases over $25, the release said. Items for sale include books, vinyl records, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, which vary in price from less than a dollar to five dollars, according to the release.

The event is possible thanks to Friends of the Library, the Literacy Council of Kingsport and First Book – Greater Kingsport, the release said. These organizations split the book fair earnings 50/50, according to the release. The funding is used to support local literacy programs.

The Kingsport Book Fair happens Feb. 23-26 at Meadowview Conference Center.