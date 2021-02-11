Region’s growing dependence on government-based income heightened by aging population

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Researchers say the findings of a new study by King University on the regional economy send “a disturbing signal.”

The report shows Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have more dependence on government-based income and less dependence on earned income from wages. Experts say the data indicates a lack of economic opportunity.

Government transfer payments include Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, and more.

Leading the study is Sam Evans, an associate professor of economics for King University and director of the King Institute of Regional Economic Studies. He says these transfer payments have some positive economic impact.

“They bring money from the outside into the economy. Therefore they do have an impact of jobs,” said Evans.

But he says the data is also concerning, as the region’s share of government transfer payments as a percent of earned income soars above the national average.

Government transfer payments as a percentage of earned income

The King study shows in 2019, the per capita personal income in Northeast Tennessee was at $40,450 – or 72% of the US per capita income of $56,490.

Southwest Virginia’s per capita personal income was at $37,039 in 2019 – or 66% of US personal income of $56,490 per capita – trailing the national average even further.

The report says, “this trend is reflective of the growing divide between urban and rural/ small-town America in terms of job and income growth, and it is affecting all aspects of American life – economic, social, and political.”

Evans says the region isn’t alone in this issue.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges facing our country. Because we want one country. Not two countries separated by income,” he said.

Why is the region’s dependence on government income sources so high? Experts say a major factor is our aging population.

“Our demographic, we’re about four or five years ahead of the nation in median age. We’re older. We sort of get a preview of what the rest of the national economy will be looking at down the road,” said Don Fenley of Core Data, which tracks the region’s demographic, housing, and economic trends.

Fenley says death rates exceed birthrates, and his latest estimates show about 25 people per week are turning 70 in the Tri-Cities.

He said the area’s high population of veterans and older individuals are primary recipients of government transfer payments.

“There are so many moving parts, that you need to put as much context to it as possible. I think the study does that,” said Fenley. “The proportion of transfer payments as a share of income is an eye-popping number. In the evolution of the economy in relation to our demographics, it’s sort of to be expected.”

Evans says the region’s challenge is creating new economic opportunities in the face of declining industries.

“The only thing that we find really approach coal-mining in terms of economic impact is some sort of manufacturing base,” he said.

2019 was the most recent year economic data for the King study was available. When 2020 statistics are released, Evans said they will be impacted by the massive infusion of economic stimulus payments.

“2020-2021 will be marked with an asterisk. They are anomolies. We’ve had nothing in our experience like that. Hopefully after this year, we’ll never have another,” he said.