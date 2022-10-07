JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 20 high school marching bands will converge on East Tennessee State University next week to compete in the Bands of America East Tennessee Regional Championship.

The competition will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center, also known as the mini-dome.

Of the 22 marching bands slated to perform, 12 will advance to the finals competition which will take place that evening.

Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton high schools’ marching bands are among those registered to compete.

“Music for All is about building leaders and celebrating teachers. The Bands of America Regional Championship in Johnson City is a celebration of music education at its finest, showcasing the excellence, teamwork, and student leadership of the region’s outstanding marching bands,” Jeremy L. Earnhart, president and CEO of Music for All, the non-profit educational organization that presents Bands of America programs, said in a release. “These young performers and their achievements advocate for the importance of music education in schools locally and nationwide.”

The event will include an exhibition performance by ETSU’s marching band.

Tickets are $25 for the prelims, $25 for finals, or $40 for an all-day pass when ordered in advance. Tickets will cost $7 more per ticket when purchased on-site on the day of the competition.

To purchase tickets or view the event schedule, click here.

ETSU previously hosted BOA regional championships in 2021 and 2019.