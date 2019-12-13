Regional game store chain closing two Tri-Cities locations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – G2K Games, a local gaming store chain, is closing its Kingsport and Johnson City locations this month.

Photo: WJHL

According to the company’s Facebook page, the Kingsport location is slated to close by the end of the month. The page announced Johnson City’s closure on Tuesday but didn’t provide an exact date that the store would close its doors.

Earlier this month, G2K announced the closure of its Morganton, North Carolina location. The page posted in October that changes in the video game industry sparked changes within the company.

G2K closed its Bristol, Tennessee location, as well as one of its locations in Rock Port, South Carolina.

“We are doing these things to better utilize our resources to give our customers the best experience possible in our other locations,” the post reads.

G2K was founded in 2001 in Norton, Virginia, according to its website. For years, the independently-owned gaming store offered the latest video games in addition to buying used games, music, movies and hardware.

According to G2K’s Facebook page, the remaining locations will focus on hosting tabletop game events in addition and adding merchandise, but maintains that “(v)ideo games will continue to be an important part of our business, both classic and current generation.”