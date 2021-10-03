Region Ahead’s ‘Helping Heroes’ campaign raises $46,495 to feed hospital staff fighting COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Region Ahead has announced that it is getting very close to its goal of raising $50,000 to provide meals to frontline workers who are taking care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The campaign has now raised around $46,500, only about $3,500 short of its goal.

Donations can be made online at RegionAhead.com.

Just a couple of weeks ago the campaign had raised $20,000. The funds raised have more than doubled that since then.

The “Helping Heroes” campaign is designed to purchase meals to give to hospital staff that is fighting COVID-19 on a daily basis. The meals will be provided to about 6,700 workers at seven of the hardest-hit hospitals around the region.

Andy Dietrich, Region Ahead co-founder said, “They desperately need it. They desperately need our thanks, our support, our love, and just saying ‘thank you for what you are doing. Thank you for keeping our region safe.”

Region Ahead hopes to hit the $50,000 mark soon.