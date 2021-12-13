Region AHEAD raises $22k to provide first responders with gift cards to local restaurants

(WJHL) — First responders across Northeast Tennessee can expect a hot meal at a handful of local restaurants for free thanks to an initiative by Region AHEAD (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory).

A release from Region AHEAD states the organization raised $22,500 with the help of Ballad Health and BrightRidge to provide emergency personnel with a gift card for a free meal at participating restaurants.

This will be made available to first responders in Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties and Bristol, Virginia. Over 2,000 workers are expected to receive a gift card.

“We know that first responders, such as law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services workers put themselves at risk by serving those in need during the pandemic,” said Andy Dietrich, Region AHEAD organizer. “We raised more than $55,000 in donations to provide free meals, free car washes for our health care heroes…We want to follow that up by honoring first responders with gift cards for a free meals at locally-owned restaurants.”

Agencies and businesses that made this possible also include the following:

The United Way of the East TN Highlands

The United Way of Bristol TN/VA

The United Way of Greater Kingsport

The Greene County United Way

NETWORKS

NETREP

The Kingsport Chamber

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce

The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce

Creative Energy

ARO Creative Inc.

The Region AHEAD alliance launched in 2020 to respond to issues affecting Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It’s raised more than $250,000 to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.