JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The voice of Rector Laura Bryant rang out to the people gathered, stripes of ash soon to smirch their foreheads, as St. John’s Episcopal church celebrated Ash Wednesday.

“You come forward to receive this mark and hear the words of God’s blessing,” Bryant said. “You are dust and to dust you shall return. Knowing that as we were created, our lives, our souls, our bodies stitched together by love and grace in the beginning out of dust, so God will remake us and stitch us together with love and grace to the end and in this healing season.”

Several dozen people gathered in the church’s sanctuary for the noon service, bright sunlight streaming through the windows. They were there for the holy day that marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season of penitence and reflection leading up to Easter.

Leaders depart following St. John’s Ash Wednesday service.

After a sermon, Bryant told those gathered that despite its focus on self-denial, prayer and penitence, Lent is “the most joyful and healing of all seasons.”

She said Lent — a tradition celebrated most commonly in the world’s liturgical churches including the Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican/Episcopal — combines a somberness and penitence with joy. It shows, she said, “that we are utterly dependent on the grace of God for everything and on God’s love.”

The in-person celebrations, including another at 7 p.m., were St. Johns’ first in-person Ash Wednesday gatherings since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. That in itself was a cause for joy, St. John’s member Bob Cooper said.

“It feels great, if nothing else, just to be together again and to see each other again and to be able to check on how everybody’s doing,” Cooper said.

He said with such a focus on liturgy and physical rituals in Episcopalianism, the pandemic has been tough. The church has streamed its services, and Cooper said some people remain “a little hesitant to join us in person.”

Cooper didn’t expect major differences in the way people would approach Ash Wednesday in a world now living with COVID.

“The way we participate, it’s more of an individual introspective time for we Christians and especially Episcopalians, so I don’t think there’ll be a whole lot of difference from pre-COVID in that regard,” he said. “But I think if nothing else COVID has maybe emphasized the importance of taking care of ourselves and looking after our neighbors.”

Attendees “pass the peace” at the first in-person Ash Wednesday service since 2019.

Bryant spoke during her sermon about a story she’d heard about actor Sidney Poitier’s early life in the Bahamas. His family was so poor he never saw himself in a mirror until he was about 10 years old.

Bryant said that reminded her of research showing that babies need three things to thrive — food, warmth, and knowing that they are seen and responded to. That type of knowledge, she said, is what humans can have regarding God.

As people prepared to come forward to receive their mark of ash, Bryant gave her description about God’s relationship with people.

“That love and grace never fails. Never fails. Oh, happy day! So I invite you to this holy and human season. Amen.”