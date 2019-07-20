Reds Topple the Twins to Earn Series Victory

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) The first time the Twins and the Reds met this season, Elizabethon earned the series sweep by outscoring Greeneville 19-5.

Just a few weeks after those dismal three games, the Reds bounced back by taking the series with a 4-2 victory Friday night at Pioneer Park.

Pitching is crucial in every Appalachian League game, but Greeneville manager Gookie Dawkins knows how important his hurlers were against Elizabethton.

“I feel like every team we played so far have really good pitching and I feel really good about our guys as well,” Dawkins said. ” (Tyler) Garbee had a spark start for us today. We had good pace, good tempo, worked ahead and he pitched really good and that gets the guys fired up, so it’s a big series and it’s all about Princeton now.”

The road series against the Rays starts on Saturday with the Twins looking to respond when they visit Bluefield for a three-game series.