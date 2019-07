Greeneville's 5-2 victory ends its two-game losing streak, while breaking up Kingsport's five-game streak

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) The Reds pitching staff chalked up 13 strikeouts in the 5-2 home victory Monday night, which not only snapped Greeneville’s two-game losing skid, but ended the Mets’ five-game winning streak.

The four-game series wraps up in Kingsport on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.