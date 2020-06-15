Redemptive Life Foundation giving new chances to incarcerated individuals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Redemptive Life Foundation is a faith-based organization committed to closing the gap of transitioning from life behind bars.

Its goal is to build strong communities by advocating, educating, and empowering formally incarcerated individuals with the necessary skills to live happy, healthy, and successful lives.

Keira Moore is the executive director, and she told News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant that she wanted to help those with similar backgrounds.

“I was five and a half months pregnant with my daughter when I was incarcerated, and I gave birth to her while in jail,” Moore said. “I wanted to implement some resources in the community for those who were transitioning out of incarceration.”

Moore was convicted with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and spent her time in federal prison working toward a college degree.

Once out of prison, Moore obtained a degree in criminal justice from King University in 2018.

One client of the organization shared his story of redemption. Kerry Pope was convicted of robbery at 21 years old and was subsequently incarcerated in Pope County, Virginia for 28 years.

“I kept my emotions so deep inside, and I didn’t share what I was thinking or how I felt at the time,” Pope said. “I think that’s part of my demise.

“It’s easy for you to justify your actions when you’re hanging around people that are doing the same thing you’re doing.”

