KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Independence Day approaches, several localities in the area are preparing for fireworks spectacles – and Kingsport is no exception.

Sara Nowell with the City of Kingsport joined News Channel 11 to talk about the Red, White & Boom Independence Day Celebration.

The event will feature Cheap Trick as the headliner in the Centennial Park area of downtown Kingsport on July 1.

Nowell suggests getting downtown early, bringing a chair and enjoying all the festivities. Vendors and food trucks will begin serving people around 5 p.m., and fireworks will cap off the night.