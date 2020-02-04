Red or French Grey? Town of Unicoi asks for public input in Clinchfield Caboose 1111’s paint color

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL)- A piece of history will soon be on display at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi just off of Interstate 26.

The Clinchfield Caboose 1111 was recently donated to Unicoi by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum. It was the last one commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad.

Officials are planning on turning the caboose into a museum that will display an honoree roster of town residents that worked for the railroad.

Before that happens, town officials are asking for the public’s input about what color they should paint the Clinchfield Caboose – classic red or original french grey with red and yellow accent stripes.

