Red Onion inmate convicted of threatening to kill federal judges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An inmate at Red Onion State Prison has been convicted of threatening to kill two federal judges.

Investigators say Mitchell Norbert Nicholas, 41, mailed threatening letters to two federal judges in the Virgin Islands.

Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder in the Virgin Islands in 2007.

In one letter, he reportedly wrote “You thought that I was a nobody. Now I must manifest my dream of your death. It is more fun when the prey knows it is being hunted. I am going to kill you! Patiently submitted, signed Mitchell N. Nicholas.”

The second letter stated “You are a disappointment and must not be allowed to live any longer. I am going to kill you! Patiently submitted, signed Mitchell N. Nicholas.”

Thursday, Nicholas was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of mailing threats to injure another person and two counts of threatening to murder a United States Judge with the intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with their performance of official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such judge on the performance of their official duties.

