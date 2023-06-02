JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City Manager Cathy Ball told News Channel 11 on Thursday the city’s contract with red light camera management company Redflex ended in November 2021.

A few months later in January 2022, the city reportedly conducted a survey to determine if the cameras were effective.

“We have not had a contract with [Redflex] since November of 2021. And part of that was we would have to rebid that contract per our purchasing regulations. So when we knew we had to rebid it, we looked at the value and the impact those red lights made in reducing crashes at those intersections,” said Ball.

The survey found no significant difference in crash-related injuries whether there was a camera or not.

Redflex reportedly removed the cameras in March.