KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Area, Hawkins County Chapter American Red Cross is holding classes to train volunteers to send down to Florida in efforts to aid victims following the damage from Hurricane Ian.

Many of the volunteers are local community workers like William Hopcroft, who is a firefighter for the Hickory Cove Volunteer Fire Department in Unicoi, Tennessee.

“I have a heart to serve,” Hopcroft said. “Been a firefighter for seven years. I serve my community, and this is just a small way of paying it forward. Showing them that we up here in East Tennessee care about people all over the world.”

Many other future volunteers empathize with Floridians, having experienced disasters themselves.

Kim Broadwater has lived in the Florida Panhandle before and knows what it’s like to live through tropical storms and hurricanes alike.

“Each one is different,” Broadwater said. “Each one has its own separate complications, and so we have to be ready to get out there and be fast on our feet and help the people with what their needs are right there.”

Amber Eline has never volunteered with the American Red Cross before but has lived without water and power for nine months before.

She said it was only because of strangers that she made it out of that situation. Now, she wants to give back to her community.

“Because it really made me feel like you had nobody, and there’s somebody who cares,” said Eline.

The main goal of the class was to train volunteers to be easily adaptable.

“And just kinda what to expect down there and about how important it is to be flexible because things are changing at a rapid pace,” said Dawn Day, director of the training class.

In this class, volunteers learn about the American Red Cross and what to expect when getting to their destination. The volunteers in this class are being trained to help in disaster relief shelters. They are prepared to be deployed to Florida at any time.